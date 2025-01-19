NIH refutes reports of COVID rise in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The National Institute of Health (NIH) has denied reports of a surge in COVID-19 cases in Pakistan, stating that the situation is under control, ARY News reported.

In exclusive conversation with ARY News, Head of Center for Disease Control at NIH Dr. Mumtaz Khan, said that there is no truth to claims of a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Khan explained that the symptoms of COVID-19, influenza, and seasonal flu are similar, which may be causing confusion.

He reassured citizens that there is no need to panic, as the situation is being closely monitored. Dr. Khan also noted that an increase in respiratory illnesses during the winter season is normal, and that cases of influenza and H1N1 are typically reported during this time.

The NIH has enhanced surveillance across the country to closely monitor the situation. Dr. Khan said that they have also submitted a written response to the National Assembly regarding COVID-19, influenza, and H1N1 cases.

Yesterday, reports revealed that Karachi has started to see a rise in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, with 25 to 30 percent of patients presenting with symptoms of cold and cough testing positive for the virus.

According to Professor Saeed Khan, an expert in infectious diseases at Dow Hospital, there has been an increase in the number of people suffering from cold, cough, and fever in the city. After testing, 25 to 30 percent of these patients are confirmed to have COVID-19.

Read More: NA body calls KE CEO over non-payment of Covid subsidy to consumers

Professor Khan further stated that 10 to 12 percent of patients are being diagnosed with Influenza H1N1, while 5 to 10 percent of children are showing signs of respiratory infections.

He explained that the symptoms of COVID-19, Influenza H1N1, and other winter viral infections are similar, which leads many patients to avoid getting tested, thereby preventing the confirmation of these diseases.

At Dow Hospital, a significant number of patients with cold, cough, and fever symptoms have tested positive for COVID-19. The hospital has reported that the number of patients with difficulty in breathing and other respiratory issues is also increasing.

The symptoms of these viral infections often overlap, with the loss of taste and smell being one of the distinguishing symptoms of COVID-19. The rapid spread of these diseases is typical during winter, with poor ventilation contributing to the spread of viruses.