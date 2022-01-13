Covid positivity rate in big cities on upward curve

ISLAMABAD: The fifth wave of coronavirus cases led by Omicron strain pushed positivity rate in Karachi to 20.45 percent, sources at Ministry of National Health here said.

The ratio of positive cases in Lahore has reached to 10.70 percent, Islamabad 6.3 pct and Rawalpindi 7.35 pct, according to the ministry sources.

“No cases reported in Muzaffarabad, Diamer, Skardu and Jhelum, while 5.88 pct positive cases detected in Gilgit in 24 hours,” sources said.

The ratio of positive cases in Quetta remained 2.66 pct, Peshawar 3.38 and Nowshera 1.5 percent, health ministry sources said.

In seven districts of the country daily positivity rate of covid cases remained below one percent including Gujranwala, Multan, Swabi, Swat, Bannu, Mardan and Abbottabad.

The fifth wave of the coronavirus seems to be on upward curve, as Pakistan recorded 3,019 fresh pandemic cases over the last 24 hours, marking it the highest in the past four months.

Five more patients succumbed to the viral disease in the past 24 hours increasing the death toll of the pandemic in country to 28,992.

According to the latest figures shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 49,270 samples were tested during this period in country, out of which 3,019 turned out to be positive, showing a drastic surge in the national positivity rate to 6.12 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 4.7%.

