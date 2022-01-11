Covid upsurge: Sindh makes face masks compulsory for all citizens

KARACHI: Sindh Health Department on Tuesday decided to made wearing face masks compulsory for all citizens in Karachi in view of the rapidly increasing cases of Omicron variant of the Covid-19, ARY News reported.

A meeting chaired by provincial health minister Azra Pechuho, also decided to seal the shopping malls and schools if unvaccinated persons found in the premises.

The meeting also decided to launch a special corona vaccination campaign for 14 days.

The vaccination teams will visit door to door to inoculate women at their homes, health minister said.

The session also decided immediate vaccination of the children present in schools.

The meeting was briefed that only 42 percent population of Karachi has been vaccinated so far.

The meeting was informed that 90 percent coronavirus patients admitted at hospitals have been unvaccinated.

An upsurge of coronavirus infections being witnessed in Karachi as the ratio positive cases have reached to 18 percent, according to sources.

