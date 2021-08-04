Covid vaccination expedites as 1.13mn inoculated in last 24 hours: NCOC  

ISLAMABAD: The number of COVID vaccines administered in Pakistan is increasing with each passing day as National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday shared that 1.13 million people were vaccinated during the last 24 hours, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the details shared by the NCOC, the vaccinations administered across Pakistan on August 03 stands at 1,139,580.

Vaccine Statistics:

Vaccine administered across Pakistan on 3 Aug: 1,139,580

Total vaccine administered till now: 33,059,676 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 4, 2021



It further shared that the total vaccines administered until now have reached beyond 33.05 million.

It is pertinent to mention here that recent days have witnessed a surge in COVID vaccinations after federal and provincial governments have imposed strict restrictions on movement and announced actions against unvaccinated people.

Karachi has also seen a major spike in COVID vaccination with the Sindh government announcing special measures to expedite the process through introducing mobile vaccination units, increasing the number of vaccination centres operating round the clock besides also raising the number of centres in every district of the city.

The provincial government has also announced to convert open grounds in the provincial capital into drive-thru vaccination centres.

Murtaza Wahab, a spokesman for the Sindh government had said that the province administered 222,000 COVID jabs on Monday besides also sharing a chart showing that one-fourth of the population of Karachi has been vaccinated against COVID-19.