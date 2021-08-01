Pakistan sets records of COVID vaccinations as 30mn jabbed: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: With the vaccination process being expedited in the wake of the fourth COVID wave, Federal Minister and Head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar said that Pakistan has set another record after 10 million people received the jabs within 16 days, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, the NCOC head said that the country having a population of 220 million has inoculated 30 million people with the last 10 million being vaccinated in a record 16 days.

“The first crore [10 milllion] took 113 days. The second 28 days and the 3rd only 16 days,” he said adding that the pace has rapidly increased.

Pakistan has crossed 3 crore vaccinations. The first crore took 113 days. The second 28 days and the 3rd only 16 days. Pace has rapidly increased. All 6 days this week were a record. 9 lakh 34 thousand vaccinations yesterday . In last 6 days 5 million vaccinations were done. — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) August 1, 2021



He further shared that the last six days have broken records of vaccination with each passing day witnessing an increase in numbers and added that 934,000 people received COVID jabs during the last 24 hours.

Read More: GOVT MULLS OVER INITIATING COVID VACCINATION FOR PEOPLE AGED BELOW 18

“In last 6 days, 5 million vaccinations were done,” said Asad Umar, who is heading the NCOC forum aimed at preparing a strategy to deal with COVID-19.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday said that the country administered record 9,04830 vaccine shots in a day, in what was the record vaccination in a day in the country that is being hit by the fourth wave of the infection.