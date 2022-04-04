Monday, April 4, 2022
type here...
HomeHealth
Web Desk

Covid: Zero death, 154 fresh cases in Pakistan

test

ISLAMABAD: No death due to Covid was reported in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, according to data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH).

According to the NIH database, a total of 23,265 tests were conducted during the same period, out of which 154 turned out to be positive, showing a positivity rate of 0.66 per cent.

The number of Covid patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country has come down to 320, it added.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) team for professional and nationally coordinated response in fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking to Twitter the prime minister wrote: “Today, as NCOC closes down, I want to congratulate the NCOC team & its leadership for a professional, nationally-coordinated response to the pandemic. As a result, our Covid response was recognised by int agencies and people in the field as one of the most successful globally.”

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.