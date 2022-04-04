Covid: Zero death, 154 fresh cases in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: No death due to Covid was reported in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, according to data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH).

According to the NIH database, a total of 23,265 tests were conducted during the same period, out of which 154 turned out to be positive, showing a positivity rate of 0.66 per cent.

The number of Covid patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country has come down to 320, it added.

COVID-19 Statistics 4 Apr 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 23,265

Positive Cases: 154

Positivity %: 0.66%

Deaths: 00

Patients on Critical Care: 320 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) April 4, 2022

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) team for professional and nationally coordinated response in fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking to Twitter the prime minister wrote: “Today, as NCOC closes down, I want to congratulate the NCOC team & its leadership for a professional, nationally-coordinated response to the pandemic. As a result, our Covid response was recognised by int agencies and people in the field as one of the most successful globally.”

