‘CPEC, economic linkages further deepen Pak-China relations’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asserted that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the growing economic linkages had deepened the roots of the abiding friendship between the peoples of Pakistan and China.

The prime minister made these remarks during a meeting with Yang Jiechi, Member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Director of its Foreign Affairs Commission, who called him.

During the meeting, the prime minister said that Pakistan stood ready to work closely with China for realizing both countries’ shared vision of connectivity, prosperity and public well-being.

Pakistan would also continue to support Chinese investors with competitive incentives, access to high-quality infrastructure and unwavering security arrangements, he added.

Director Yang Jiechi was accompanied by Vice Ministers for Foreign Affairs and Commerce, Vice Chairman of the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) and Deputy Secretary General of China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

The prime minister underscored the significance of Director Yang’s visit for accelerating the implementation of the leaders’ consensus on further enhancing bilateral relations across all domains.

He highlighted that economic cooperation had become a mainstay of the wide-ranging Pakistan-China partnership.

He expressed satisfaction at growing bilateral trade and financial linkages, with China’s unstinting support playing an invaluable role in helping Pakistan offset external shocks to the global economy and demonstrating the continued resilience of Pakistan-China cooperation at a time of heightened uncertainty on the world stage.

The prime minister particularly thanked China for renewal of the RMB 15 billion (US $ 2.3 billion) syndicate facility.

The prime minister also thanked China for its support and assistance to Pakistan’s efforts towards preventing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic by providing millions of vaccine doses as well as protective and medical equipment.

Recalling the recent visit of the tri-services delegation to China led by the Chief of Army Staff, he expressed satisfaction at the expanding defence and security cooperation between Pakistan and China which was contributing to the regional peace and stability.

