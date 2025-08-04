CPEC to create 1,000 new jobs in Pakistan

Under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), 1,000 new jobs are expected to be created in Pakistan over the next few years.

According to state-run news agency APP, the new job roles will require a skilled workforce capable of meeting the demands of a modern, technology-driven economy.

The next phase of CPEC focuses on business-to-business collaboration and industrial development, aiming to place Pakistan’s economy on a sustainable growth path.

The government is adopting China’s successful vocational training model under its “Uraan Pakistan” initiative, aiming to prepare the youth for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The joint effort by the public and private sectors seeks to empower young people with future-ready skills and convert Pakistan’s large youth population into an economic strength rather than a burden under CPEC.

With nearly two-thirds of Pakistan’s population under the age of 30, the country boasts one of the youngest workforces globally. However, in an age defined by artificial intelligence, robotics, big data, and green technology, the nature of traditional employment is rapidly evolving, creating an urgent need for new skills.

Speaking at the signing ceremony of an MoU between the Higher Education Institute of Technology and NAVTTC in Beijing, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal asserted that the Fourth Industrial Revolution will only benefit nations that excel in skills, innovation, and adaptability.

He warned that failing to prepare in time could deprive an entire generation of economic opportunities. However, with strategic and visionary decisions, Pakistan has the potential to enter a new era of industrial progress and prosperity.

The minister highlighted that skill development under the “Uraan Pakistan” program is a central pillar of the government’s “5Es Framework” for economic transformation.

He further stated that NAVTTC has already trained 1.5 million youth, of whom 70% have secured respectable employment, leading to an average income increase of 30%.