New York: The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) on Thursday called for US authorities to relaunch their investigation into the Israeli military’s killing of Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was gunned down while reporting for Al Jazeera in the occupied West Bank in 2022.

In a letter to the US Department of Justice — which oversees the Federal Bureau of Investigation — and FBI chief Kash Patel, the global press freedoms group demanded a “public progress update” on Abu Akleh’s death.

“Although the FBI reportedly opened an investigation into her killing in November 2022, it has made no demonstrable progress,” the letter noted, adding that CPJ was “not aware that any formal interviews have been conducted with witnesses despite the willingness of multiple witnesses to cooperate.”

“This troubling lack of concrete progress — four years after Abu Akleh’s death — represents a profound failure of the US government to respond promptly and impartially to the killing of one of its citizens by a foreign military.”

Abu Akleh was 51 when she was fatally shot on May 11, 2022 by Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers while covering an Israeli raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the north of the occupied West Bank, CPJ said.

Then-Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett initially claimed gunfire from Palestinian fighters was the likely cause of her death.

The IDF later released a statement saying it was “not possible to unequivocally determine the source of the gunfire” that killed Abu Akleh, adding there was “a high possibility that Ms. Abu Akleh was accidentally hit by IDF gunfire.”

– Truth in conflict –

But CPJ notes that multiple independent investigations from leading news organizations “concluded that Abu Akleh was killed by IDF fire; some found evidence that she was deliberately targeted.”

Abu Akleh was “a household name across the Middle East, widely respected for her courageous and in-depth reporting on Palestinian life,” CPJ said, adding that she was wearing a vest marked “PRESS” and “clearly identified as press at the time of her killing.”

In a separate statement Thursday, Abu Akleh’s family also sought justice for violence at the veteran reporter’s funeral — Israeli police attacked her pallbearers, who nearly dropped her coffin — saying “no one has been brought to justice, neither for her killing nor for the attack on her funeral.”

“Her killing was not only a tragic loss for our family, but also a grave attack on press freedom and the fundamental right to report the truth,” the family’s statement said. “This ongoing impunity sends a dangerous message that journalists can be targeted without consequence.”

Abu Akleh’s death also made her a broader symbol of the Palestinian struggle: murals of her face adorn walls, her office’s street in Ramallah was renamed in her honor and a museum was named for her.

In addition to demanding a public update on the investigation, press advocates called for the FBI to commit to a timeline to “complete a thorough criminal investigation and publicly release its findings,” urging the agency to maintain an impartial and independent inquiry “free from political considerations.”

CPJ said since Abu Akleh’s killing, Israel has killed 258 more journalists and media workers across the Middle East, including 207 in Gaza alone.

Israel was responsible for two-thirds of journalist deaths in 2025, CPJ said.