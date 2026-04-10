Karachi citizens deprived of 3,467 motorcycles, 157 cars, 1,265 phones in March 2026

KARACHI: More than 3,600 vehicles, including cars and motorcycles, were either snatched or stolen in Karachi during March 2026, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to crime data compiled by the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC), a total of 3,624 cases of vehicle theft and snatching were reported across different parts of the city. These included 157 cars and 3,467 motorcycles.

The report further revealed that during the past month, 3,027 motorcycles were stolen, while 440 motorcycles were snatched at gunpoint from various areas.

Citizens were also deprived of 1,265 mobile phones during the same period.

Additionally, 140 cars were stolen and 17 were snatched at gunpoint, according to the CPLC report.

In March, 44 cases of murder were reported, along with six incidents of extortion and one case of kidnapping for ransom.

Earlier, Karachi Police busted a gang involved in child abduction and forcing children to commit mobile phone theft after intoxicating them.

According to police, the case came to light after the child, identified as 11-year-old Ayan, a resident of Korangi 100 Quarters, had been reported missing several days ago.

A report of his disappearance was registered at Saudabad Police Station.

A police team formed on the orders of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Fida Hussain Jaffari recovered the child during an operation based on available intelligence. Two suspects, identified as Sahil and Fatima, were taken into custody.

In his statement, Ayan told investigators that he had been abducted and taken to an undisclosed location, where he was subjected to physical abuse.

He also alleged that he was forced to consume drugs and made to participate in criminal activities, including mobile phone theft.