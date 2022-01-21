CPPA seeks increase in power tariff by Rs3.12 per unit

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday received Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) request to jack up the electricity tariff by Rs3.12 per unit.

According to details, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) will hear the CPPA plea on February 1. The recent increase has been sought for the month of December under month fuel adjustment.

The decision will not affect the Karachi-Electric consumers, the NEPRA said.

A day earlier, NEPRA had notified reduction in electricity prices in the country by Rs0.99 per unit.

Read more: NEPRA NOTIFIES REDUCTION IN ELECTRICITY PRICES

The approval for lowering the electricity tariff had been given in terms of fuel adjustment charges for the last three months of the outgoing year 2021.

According to power regulatory notification, the price of electricity for consumers has been reduced by Rs0.99 per unit in terms of fuel adjustment charges for the last three months which will be reflected in the consumers’ bills for February 2022.

This reduction in the power price will not be applicable to KE consumers.

Comments