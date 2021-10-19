CPPA seeks Rs 2.65 per unit hike in the power tariff from NEPRA

ISLAMABAD: The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has sought Rs 2.65 per unit hike in the power tariff in an application to the NEPRA, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The application has been submitted to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority for adjustment of the power tariff with the fuel price in September.

The NEPRA has fixed October 27 as the date of hearing on the CPPA’s plea on tariff hike.

The country generated 36.2 per cent of electricity in September from hydroelectric power, 17.05 per cent from coal, 8.9 per cent electricity from local gas while 18.9 per cent from imported LNG, the CPPA elaborated in its plea to the power regulator.

The cost of electricity generated from the expansive furnace oil was Rs 19.23 per unit in the month, it said.

Last month the power regulator had given nod to the CPPA plea for upward readjustment in the fuel prices, making unit of power Rs1.38 costlier in September bills.

Power regulatory authority NEPRA said that the CPPA asked for a Rs1.47 per unit increase in electricity prices but it was given Rs1.38 per unit hike.