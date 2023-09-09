Crackdown begins against corrupt officers to prevent power theft

ISLAMABAD: The power division has initiated an unprecedented crackdown against the corrupt officers to tackle power theft, ARY News reported.

As per details, the power division stated that the operation began against the officials who were facilitating the people in power theft.

The spokesperson said that so far action was taken against 1914 corrupt officers, which includes 351 officers from LESCO, 138 officers from GEPCO, 195 officers from FESCO, 219 officers from IESCO, 314 officers from MEPCO and 299 officers from PESCO.

Furthermore, more than 2,199 cases of power theft have been brought to light different distribution companies whereas FIRs have been registered against 1,955 individuals and 21 individuals have also been arrested.

On September 6, the caretaker federal government announced plans to launch a crackdown across the country on electricity theft in a bid to reduce the ballooning circular debt in the power sector.

The power minister said that there are 10 distribution companies in Pakistan that are facing a total loss of Rs589 billion annually. He said electricity theft and nonpayment of electricity bills are the major causes of this huge loss.

It is pertinent to mention here that the inflated power bills triggered country-wide protests from Karachi to Khyber and protests in some parts of the country turned violent.

The protesting masses have been demanding that the government should end the provision of free electricity to the notables and provide them relief as the bills they have been receiving are more than their salaries.