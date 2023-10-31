Crackdown against illegal immigrants from tomorrow: Achakzai

QUETTA: Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Information Jan Achakzai on Tuesday said that a crackdown will be initiated against illegal immigrants from tomorrow.

Achakzai advised all illegal immigrants to quit Pakistan adding that action will be taken under the Foreign Act from tomorrow (Wednesday).

“All properties of illegal immigrants will be sealed tomorrow,” caretaker minister said.

Jan Achakzai said that those providing shelter and employment to illegal immigrants will also face legal action. “30,000 people have so far crossed into Afghanistan,” he said.

The minister earlier said that the government would take indiscriminate action against all illegal immigrants on the expiry of deadline of October 31.

Millions of Afghans crossed the border during decades of conflict, making Pakistan the host of one of the world’s largest refugee populations.

Hundreds of thousands of Afghans estimated to have fled to Pakistan since the Taliban government took control in August 2021.

Pakistan has said the deportations are to protect the “welfare and security” of the country.