Crackdown launched against essential drugs’ hoarders in Karachi

KARACHI: District drug inspectors on Saturday have been assigned the task of ensuring the widespread availability and accessibility of life-saving medications to the citizens of Karachi, ARY News reported.

In response to complaints regarding the shortage of crucial medicines, the Chief Inspector of Drugs issued strict instructions and tasked district drug inspectors to take action against the hoarders.

Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hasan Naqvi, convened a crucial meeting to address the issue regarding the shortage and hoarding of life saving medicines in Karachi.

During the meeting, Commissioner Karachi emphasized the importance of ensuring the availability of life-saving medications in the market.

He underscored the need for swift action against those found involved in hoarding, stressing the accountability of all concerned parties.

The commissioner further urged the relevant officers to prioritize measures aimed at mitigating the grievances of citizens regarding medicine shortages.

He cautioned against the hoarding of medicines, emphasizing that essential drugs should not be withheld from the general public or overstocked unnecessarily.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment from authorities to address the issue effectively, ensuring the uninterrupted supply of life-saving drugs to meet the healthcare needs of the city’s residents.