Crackdown launched against professional beggars in Karachi

KARACHI: The commissioner has launched a city-wide crackdown against professional beggars and their handlers operating in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

Commissioner Karachi directed the Deputy Commissioners to initiate a crackdown at traffic signals, intersections, and highways against the professional beggars.

The action aims to alleviate the growing concerns of citizens troubled by beggars at various public locations.

The Commissioner has instructed the authorities to take coordinated action against these professional beggars and identify the elements behind the organized networks exploiting them.

In addition to arrests, a proposal to build a rehabilitation center for abandoned children involved in begging is under consideration, along with measures to support destitute elderly beggars.

So far, over 37 beggars have been arrested across different areas as part of this operation in the metropolis.

