Crackdown launched against smoke-emitting vehicles

Islamabad authorities have launched a crackdown on smoke-emitting vehicles in the federal capital, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, the crackdown is launched to safeguard environment from the pollution. The authorities shared that within the past 24 hours, 63 vehicles were inspected, 23 were fined, and 9 were impounded in Islamabad.

The Islamabad Transport Authority conducted checkpoints at various locations across the city as part of the anti-smog campaign. The Chairman of the Transport Authority has directed officials to submit daily reports on the operation.

Chairman Irfan Memon stated that vehicles emitting smoke will not be allowed to operate in the city under any circumstances.

He added that strict and indiscriminate action will be taken by the Transport Authority against violators.

On the other hand, Punjab’s traffic authorities have also accelerated their province-wide campaign against smoke-emitting and environmentally harmful vehicles as part of ongoing efforts to curb smog.

The crackdown, launched under the directives of Punjab DIG Traffic Muhammad Waqas Nazir, has resulted in extensive penalties, suspensions and legal action over the past several weeks.