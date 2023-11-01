Crackdown on illegal immigrants not aimed at any nationality: Minister

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti said that the crackdown on illegal immigrants is not aimed at any specific nationality, ARY News reported.

Speaking to ARY News programme “The Reporters” the minister said that Pakistan will take prompt action against illegal immigrants who acquired fake IDs and Passports.

He said that over 0.2 million immigrants have gone back to Afghanistan voluntarily so far and facilities are being provided to the immigrants who are leaving for their home country.

The interior minister said that the country has faced terrorist attacks due to illegal immigrants as 12 Afghan nationals were found involved in 24 bomb blasts in Pakistan. Foreigners who want to come to Pakistan must come via proper channel, he added.

Read more: Pakistan launches action against Illegal immigrants as deadline ends

Earlier, the Caretaker government of Pakistan launched action against illegal immigrants as the deadline to leave the country voluntarily expired yesterday (Wednesday).

On October 3, an apex committee of the National Action Plan (NAP) meeting chaired by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar gave all foreign nationals living illegally in the country until October 31 to leave voluntarily or face deportation.

The Interior Ministry has issued directives for the provinces under the Foreign Act 1946 for the repatriation of undocumented foreigners living in Pakistan.

According to the directives, illegal immigrants facing criminal investigation and convicted will be repatriated.