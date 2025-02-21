Crackdown on unfit commercial vehicles continues in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh Transport Department has intensified its crackdown against unfit commercial vehicles and reckless driving in Karachi amid increasing traffic accidents.

Sindh announced crackdown on unfit commercial vehicles in Karachi over 100 people died of the road accidents in the port city.

According to Sindh Transport Department, so far, 53 vehicles have been impounded, and 15 drivers have been arrested for violating traffic laws. Additionally, 565 vehicles have been fined, while seven commercial vehicles had their fitness certificates revoked.

Furthermore, 17 FIRs have been registered under Section 279 for reckless and negligent driving.

Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon stated that the campaign is aimed at ensuring public safety and will continue against substandard vehicles and irresponsible drivers.

Karachi has witnessed a disturbing surge in traffic accidents, with a total of 107 lives lost in just the first 45 days of 2025, the rescue service said. The victims include 78 men, 14 women, 11 children and 4 girls.

According to a report by the Chhipa Welfare Association, in addition to the fatalities, at least 1493 citizens were injured in these accidents. The injured include 6290 men, 193 women, 42 children and 18 girls.

The traffic police said that most accidents involved heavy vehicles, including dumpers, trailers, and oil tankers.

A four-member committee has been formed to investigate the causes of the accidents and suggest measures to improve road safety. The committee will review the fitness certificates of oil tanker dumpers and water tankers as well as and licenses of those driving the vehicles.