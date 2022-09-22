Cracker blast outside Shehryar Afridi’s residence in Kohat

KOHAT: A crack blast has taken place outside the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shehryar Afridi in Kohat, ARY News reported on Thursday night.

Unidentified men hurled a cracker at Shehryar Afridi’s residence in Kohat. The cracker blew up near the main gate of his house.

No casualty was reported in the incident. ARY News obtained CCTV footage of the cracker explosion.

Heavy contingents of law enforcement agencies rushed to the scene and the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was summoned to collect evidence.

