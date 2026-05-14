Create Your Own AI Stadium Video: Join the Korean Trend!

Want to go viral like the latest Korean trend? You can now create your own AI-generated stadium video in just a few easy steps.

This trend started when a user on X posted a five-second clip of a young woman watching a Korean baseball game, which racked up over 15 million views before people realized she was entirely AI-generated.

Here’s How to Create Your Own AI Stadium Video:

Step 1: Generate Your Stadium Photo

Start with a clear, well-lit selfie and upload it to an AI image generator like ChatGPT, Google Gemini, or MyEdit’s AI Image Generator.

Use a prompt like: “Place me in the stands at El Clásico” (swap out the match, outfit, or team to your liking).

Step 2: Animate It into a Video

Upload your generated image to MyEdit’s Image to Video tool or Google’s Flow.

Use a prompt like: “Preserve exact face, hairstyle, skin texture, and identity. Output: single continuous live sports broadcast shot, 4-5s, 16:9, 1080p, no cuts”.

Step 3: Download and Post

Hit download, add a caption like “I got caught on camera at the stadium…”, and watch the comments roll in ¹.

Tips and Trends:

Use local references, cultural symbols, and language nuances to make your content more relatable.

Optimize your video formats and lengths for social media platforms like KakaoTalk, Naver, and Instagram.

Leverage trending music, like popular Korean songs, to attract more viewers.

Incorporate quizzes, polls, or calls-to-action to promote user interaction.