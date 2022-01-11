Creepy clown on YouTube advises three-year-old boy to kill his family

Parents have been cautioned to stay vigilant about what their children are watching online after a three-year-old boy named Joey was told to kill his family by a creepy clown on YouTube.

As per details, Stephanie Zikmann’s son, Joey was enjoying watching a YouTube video about counting dinosaurs when he was exposed to a hidden message by a creepy clown alongside images of children being stabbed in the neck.

According to The Sun, Joey’s father had settled him in front of the screen so that he can be helped with numbers. After few minutes, a terrifying message was delivered by a Pennywise-inspired clown.

Stephanie Zikmann, said: “I am so horrified. I’m disgusted, I really am.”

“My son was innocently watching counting dinosaurs on YouTube before it was taken over by what I gather is a combination of It and Pennywise,” she said.

“The most worrying thing about it was the message ‘kill them all.’

“What’s all the more alarming is that Joey didn’t seem disturbed by this at all which makes me wonder, is this a regular occurrence? What else are our kids seeing?”

The mother of the minor is further taking action for the video platform to do more to stop it from happening to other children.

The video appears to have been taken down from YouTube since Stephanie Zikmann complained last month.

