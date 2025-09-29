'Crew' producers addresses reports of Kareena Kapoor-led sequel

Bollywood A-lister Anil Kapoor’s production company has finally addressed the speculations around the sequel to ‘Crew’, starring Kareena Kapoor without her co-stars, Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

Days after reports from Indian media suggested that makers of Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu-led heist comedy are planning a sequel to last year’s hit, with only the former to reprise her Jasmine Kohli, a senior flight attendant, with two new faces, Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network (AKFCN), the production banner of ‘Crew’, has addressed the speculations with a formal statement.

