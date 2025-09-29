'Crew' producers addresses reports of Kareena Kapoor-led sequel
Bollywood A-lister Anil Kapoor’s production company has finally addressed the speculations around the sequel to ‘Crew’, starring Kareena Kapoor without her co-stars, Tabu and Kriti Sanon.
Days after reports from Indian media suggested that makers of Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu-led heist comedy are planning a sequel to last year’s hit, with only the former to reprise her Jasmine Kohli, a senior flight attendant, with two new faces, Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network (AKFCN), the production banner of ‘Crew’, has addressed the speculations with a formal statement.
“We remain grateful for the love, curiosity, and critical acclaim that Crew continues to receive around the world,” the statement read. “On behalf of AKFCN, we warmly congratulate Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon for the recognition and nominations their performances are earning.”
The production company also addressed the sequel speculations, stating, “As for what the future holds, any news about the next chapter of AKFCN, including where the world of Crew goes from here and the stories yet to come, will be shared by AKFCN in due course, when the time – and the stories – are ready,” to seemingly dismiss the previous reports.
Notably, ‘Crew’, co-starring Kapoor, Sanon and Tabu with Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in pivotal roles, opened to majorly positive reviews from critics last March. The title was a commercial success and emerged as the sixth highest-grossing Bollywood movie of the year.
