Cricket Australia establishes ‘Pakistan Bay’ for Perth Test

In order to enhance Pakistani fans’ experience, Cricket Australia established ‘Pakistan Bay’ at Perth Stadium during the upcoming first Test of the Benaud Qadir Trophy scheduled to kick off on December 14.

According to the details, Cricket Australia designated the two zones surrounding the Pakistan Cricket Team’s dressing room exclusively for the fans supporting the Pakistani team.

On the first day of the match, Cricket Australia also organized a ‘walk’ for Pakistani fans.

Pakistani cricketers Hasan Ali and left-handed batter Saim Ayub also urged fans to participate in a walk on the first day of the match.

Since the arrival of the Pakistan cricket team in Australia, over 18,000 tickets have already been sold for the much-anticipated clash.

Last month, Cricket Australia (CA) has announced that the test match of Australia against Pakistan which is scheduled to be held at Perth Stadium will be named ‘The West Test’, inspired by WACA ground’s traditions.

The stadium which has a capacity of 60,000 seats will be rebranded as “The West Test” just to bring some energy to the WACA ground, meanwhile, the four bays of seating will be temporarily removed which is branded as NRMA Insurance Test against Pakistan.

The three-tiered grassed area features three tiers and has the capacity of 500 spectators at a time on ‘The West Test Hill’.

The Gabba has in the past featured a pool deck, and in recent years ‘The Boundary Social’ was a big hit in Melbourne and Sydney, and now WA is following suit with a new way for fans to enjoy the cricket.