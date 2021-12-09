Cricket Australia officials satisfied over security arrangements in Karachi

KARACHI: Security officials of the Australian Cricket Board visited the Special Security Unit (SSU) headquarters in Karachi and were briefed on the security arrangements for the upcoming Pakistan tour, ARY News reported.

According to details, a three-member delegation of the Australian Cricket Board, comprising Benjamin Carl Oliver, Branden Gerard Drew and Stuart Andrew Bailey, were welcomed by DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Sindh Maqsood Ahmed.

The SSU official briefed the Australian delegation about the security arrangements to be placed for the Australian cricket team for matches at National Stadium Karachi.

The visiting delegation also reviewed the security arrangements placed at Jinnah Airport, National Stadium, routes and hotels. The delegation lauded the efforts being made to maintain professional standards and enhance the professional capabilities of the police commandos.

The delegation also expressed their satisfaction over the security arrangements for the cricket matches likely to be played at the National Stadium.

Schedule of matches

It is to be mentioned here that Australia are set to tour Pakistan for the first time in over 24 years, in March 2022.

The series will comprise of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20I. The matches will be held across Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore, which will host one Test each. The limited-overs leg will be held entirely in Lahore.

1st Test, Karachi – March 3 to 7

2nd Test, Rawalpindi – March 12 to 16

3rd Test, Lahore – March 21 to 25

1st ODI, Lahore – March 29

2nd ODI, Lahore – March 31

3rd ODI, Lahore – April 2

T20I, Lahore – April 5

