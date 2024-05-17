web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Friday, May 17, 2024
- Advertisement -

Cricket Australia sets up Pakistan fan zones for upcoming series

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Cricket Australia (CA) has announced to set up Pakistan fan zones for the Australia-Pakistan white-ball series scheduled in November, promising a vibrant kickoff to the men’s international summer.

This exciting initiative aligns with CA’s Multicultural Action Plan, which is designed to foster inclusivity and provide brilliant experiences for cricket fans from diverse backgrounds.

To ensure a comfortable and enjoyable experience, CA has designated specific seating areas for Pakistani fans at each venue.

These zones will offer prayer areas and a selection of halal food, catering to cultural needs.

CA has previously announced the creation of India fan zones for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy,

Pakistan cricket team will feature in three ODIs and three T20Is, commencing 4 November at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Following the ODIs, Pakistan and Australia will also clash in a three-match T20I series. Pakistan last played a T20I in Australia in 2022 during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final.

ODI series schedule:

4 November: MCG, Melbourne (D/N)

8 November: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (D/N)

10 November: Perth Stadium, Perth (D/N)

T20I series schedule:

14 November: The Gabba, Brisbane (N)

16 November: SCG, Sydney (N)

18 November: Bellerive Oval, Hobart (N)

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.