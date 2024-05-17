Cricket Australia sets up Pakistan fan zones for upcoming series

Cricket Australia (CA) has announced to set up Pakistan fan zones for the Australia-Pakistan white-ball series scheduled in November, promising a vibrant kickoff to the men’s international summer.

This exciting initiative aligns with CA’s Multicultural Action Plan, which is designed to foster inclusivity and provide brilliant experiences for cricket fans from diverse backgrounds.

To ensure a comfortable and enjoyable experience, CA has designated specific seating areas for Pakistani fans at each venue.

These zones will offer prayer areas and a selection of halal food, catering to cultural needs.

CA has previously announced the creation of India fan zones for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy,

Pakistan cricket team will feature in three ODIs and three T20Is, commencing 4 November at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Following the ODIs, Pakistan and Australia will also clash in a three-match T20I series. Pakistan last played a T20I in Australia in 2022 during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final.

ODI series schedule:

4 November: MCG, Melbourne (D/N)

8 November: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (D/N)

10 November: Perth Stadium, Perth (D/N)

T20I series schedule:

14 November: The Gabba, Brisbane (N)

16 November: SCG, Sydney (N)

18 November: Bellerive Oval, Hobart (N)