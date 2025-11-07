Cricket Australia suspends Pakistani pacer for ball tampering

Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Irfan Jr has been suspended for five matches after being found guilty of ball tampering during a Victoria Premier Cricket fixture in Australia.

According to Australian media reports, match officials accused Irfan of deliberately altering the condition of the ball during a recent match.

Following an inquiry, a disciplinary tribunal upheld the umpires’ charge, confirming the sanction against the 6’6” right-arm pacer.

Irfan Jr, who relocated to Australia a few years ago, currently represents local clubs in domestic competitions.

Before moving abroad, he featured regularly in Pakistan’s domestic circuit and played for multiple franchises in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The pacer made headlines in 2020 when he announced his decision to quit cricket in Pakistan at the age of 25, after being overlooked for Southern Punjab’s First XI selection.

Despite having participated in three PSL seasons for as many teams, Irfan was offered only a Second XI spot, a move that prompted his departure.

In his domestic career, Irfan Jr has taken 43 wickets in 35 T20 matches at an average of 22.04, along with 80 wickets in 22 first-class games at 23.65. In List A cricket, he has 38 wickets in 28 matches.

Known for his unorthodox bowling action and kabaddi-style wicket celebrations, Irfan was once considered one of Pakistan’s most promising emerging fast bowlers.

After leaving Pakistan, Irfan signed a long-term deal with the Western Suburbs District Cricket Club (WSDCC) in Sydney, intending to continue his cricketing journey in Australia.