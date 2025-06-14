Cricket fraternity reacts to South Africa’s first ICC triumph in 27 years

South Africa etched their name in cricket history by clinching the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025, their first ICC title in 27 years, with a thrilling five-wicket victory over defending champions Australia at Lord’s.

The Proteas, led by Temba Bavuma and powered by Aiden Markram’s match-defining 136, chased down 282 runs to end a 27-year ICC trophy drought, sparking widespread jubilation and praise from the global cricket fraternity.

The cricket community erupted in celebration, with players, pundits, and fans taking to social media to laud South Africa’s monumental achievement.

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar took to social media and praised South Africa and captain for their exceptional performance. Bavuma & his men created history at Lords. Amazing scenes!,” Shoaib Akhtar posted.

Former legendary batsman from India, Sachin Tendulkar, also congratulated South Africa on the the ICC World Test Championship triumph and said “in a final where every session had its own story, @ProteasMenCSA found calm in the storm.”

Sachin Tendulkar added, “Markram’s composure and Bavuma’s grit under pressure stood tall in the fourth innings. A century that will be remembered, a partnership that turned hope into history.”

Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop also praised South Africa particularly Aiden Markram and Kagiso Rabada who helped the Protease clinch the first ICC title in 27 years.

“One of the most phenomenally responsible, nerveless 4th innings centuries in the game from Aiden Markram. Fitting that the former ICCU19World Cup winning captain & (K G Rabada) helps guide Temba Bavuma’s team to the Nation’s greatest cricketing moment. ICC WTC Champs 2025,” Ian Bishop posted on X.

Former South African batter AB Devilliers who also witnessed the match from the stand at Lord’s wrote,” Congratulations @ProteasMenCSA. Fantastic win and so well played! Hats off to Markram for that match winning century, and Temba for leading with such ice and fire all through”.

What an incredible experience of watching this beautiful format of the game! The built up drama,… pic.twitter.com/NVBR3apmKo — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) June 14, 2025

“What an incredible experience of watching this beautiful format of the game! The built up drama, the slow anticipation, and the sweet victory to end it all were moments to savour.. and to experience that with my two boys thrilled and on their toes — couldn’t have imagined it better than this,” AB Devilliers posted along with his pictures from stands.

Herschelle Gibbs, the former South African batter, also praised his team in a tweet that read, “Well done @ProteasMenCSA .. everything went right from the toss already .. enjoy the celebrations.”