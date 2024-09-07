Cricket is banned in this town; here’s why

In a bizarre decision, the northern Italian town of Monfalcone has banned the playing of cricket within its limits, with fines of up to €100 for those caught violating the rule.

The decision, taken by Mayor Anna Maria Cisint, has been widely criticized as a thinly veiled attack on the town’s Bangladeshi immigrant population, who make up a significant proportion of the town’s 30,000 residents.

According to a report by the BBC, Mayor Cisint has long been vocal about her opposition to the presence of Bangladeshi immigrants in the town, claiming that they are “incompatible” with local culture and are erasing the town’s history.

The ban on cricket, a popular sport among the Bangladeshi community, has been seen as a further attempt to marginalize and exclude the immigrant population.

Mayor Cisint has stated that the immigrants have “given nothing to this city, to our community. Zero” and are free to play cricket elsewhere.

The mayor is currently facing death threats and is currently under 24-hour police protection due to her views on Muslims.