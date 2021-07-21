Watch: Charity cricket match turns into violent fight over single run

A charity cricket match played recently at the English county club featured players who were anything but gentlemen on the field as they resorted to swinging bats on one another instead of on the ball.

If it was some full-contact combat sports, they would have fared better, but unfortunately, it was a game of cricket known to be one for sophisticated people.

A clip shared on social media shows how they got engaged in a brawl and attacked each other with bats while still on the field.

The violent altercation erupted after an argument over a single run, according to reports.

The match was organized earlier this month in aid of Share for Care and the Heart of Kent Hospice for charity.

Things, however, turned awry as people posing as players were wrestling each other to the ground with some going to an extent of running around with bats in their hands as weapons.

“We tried our best for charity and these lunatics just spoiled it. At the end of the day, we were having the final match and it was the last couple of overs when some guys came on the pitch and attacked a few of the players,” an orgnaiser told Kent Online.

ALSO WATCH: Careless cyclist crashes into bus

Eventually, cops arrived at 6:50 PM and started questioning the players and other members of Mote Park Cricket Club. No one was arrested or detained, according to reports.

The club has since condemned the violence and said in a statement they would like to distance themselves from the events.

“We do not condone these events and are saddened and disappointed in the organisers and those involved with the incident,” a spokesperson of Mote Park Cricket Club said