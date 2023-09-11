Watch: New Zealand announce World Cup squad in beautiful way

Cricketing teams are announcing their ICC Cricket World 2023 squads, and New Zealand was the latest to do so, but the BlackCaps did it in the most unique and heartwarming manner.

New Zealand Cricket shared a lovely video in which the family members of the selected players took their names. From their parents to spouses, and their children to grandparents, there were plenty of heart-winning moments in the clip.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Latham (vice captain & wicketkeeper), Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Glenn Phillips (wicketkeeper), Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Will Young, Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, and Matt Henry.

It broke the social media, with cricket fans saying it was an amazing idea to let their loved ones name the player instead.

New Zealand will start their quest for their first 50-over world cup title, when they play defending champions England in Ahmedabad on Oct. 5. It will be the first opening game of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and a repeat of the 2019 final.

The side came oh so close to winning the tournament last time. The nail-biting game was decided in the Super Over.

The champions, batting first in the Super Over, scored 15 runs off it. It also ended in a tie, but England won due to boundary count.

