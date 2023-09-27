Virat Kohli is now Shah Rukh Khan’s “son-in-law”

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli are two of the most prolific celebrities in the country with millions of fans.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Shah Rukh Khan is currently enjoying the resounding success of his latest film ‘Jawan.’ It became his second movie to gross INR1,000 crores at the box office and the project is continuing its dominant run.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Related – Shah Rukh Khan names worst film of his career

Virat Kohli is all set to represent India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on home turf. His fans are expecting him to give memorable performances in the tournament.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

A heartwarming moment happened on social media with Shah Rukh Khan. During an AskSRK session, one of the actor’s fans asked him to share his views about Virat Kohli in “Jawan” style.

#AskSRK

Sir say something about @imVkohli because everyday we are watching some fan war posts between them. Have some words in #Jawan style about Kohli. @iamsrk#AskSRK — Zeyaul (@ZeyaulN) September 27, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan fulfilled his request and called Virat Kohliu his “Damaad (son-in-law)”.

I love @imVkohli he is like my own and I pray always for his well being….bhai damaad jaisa hai humaara!!! https://t.co/SYB4sRPIqo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023

India will start its ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign on October 8 when they play Australia. They take on Afghanistan on October 11, before competing against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 14.

The fixtures against Bangladesh, 2019 runners-up New Zealand and defending champions England are scheduled to be played on October, 19, 22 and 29 respectively.

Rohit Sharma’s side will go against Sri Lanka on November 2. They will then take on South Africa after two days.

Their final group stage match will be against the Netherlands on November 12.

Related – A last-minute change in India’s World Cup 2023 squad?