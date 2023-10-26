Ali Zafar congratulates Pakistan cricket team in advance!

A-list singer Ali Zafar has the internet puzzled as he congratulated the Pakistan cricket team in advance, two days ahead of their next match against South Africa in the World Cup.

Taking to his official handle on the micro-blogging site X, Wednesday, Ali Zafar left Twitterati scratching their heads in confusion, as the singer-actor congratulated Babar Azam and co. for their victory against South Africa’s team, in yet to happen fixture.

“Congratulations Pakistan on your victory against South Africa on Friday,” wrote the ‘Pehli Si Muhabbat’ singer with a series of hashtags including ‘Maza Aya’, ‘Cricket World Cup’, ‘World Cup 2023’ and ‘PAK v SA’.

While some thought that the move screamed ‘overconfidence’, others wondered if the post was a sly dig at the losing streak of the national team.

For the unversed, the national squad last suffered a heartbreaking, eight-wicket loss to Afghanistan in their fifth fixture of the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 on Monday. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmat Shah’s half-centuries led the team to register a historic victory, upsetting Pakistan.

On the other hand, the Proteas faced the Bangladesh team in their last World Cup clash on Tuesday. Quinton de Kock played a swashbuckling 174-run knock before a combined bowling effort steered South Africa to humble Bangladesh by 149 runs.

