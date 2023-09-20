Ali Zafar releasing an ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 anthem?

Prolific singer and actor Ali Zafar excited fans by hinting that he could compose an anthem for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 scheduled to be held in India.

The 43-year-old’s statement comes after the International Cricket Council released the anthem for the Cricket World Cup 2023 titled ‘Dil Jashn Bole‘.

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 anthem received mixed reviews from music lovers and fans.

A user of the social media application X, formerly Twitter, requested Ali Zafar to create one.

Ali Zafar, in his response, said he might do it if asked by the relevant forums.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board and the big brands that sponsor them are responsible for that,” he said. “They have marketing professionals who guide them. If I am required for my country, I have always been there. But I have my own ideas and way of doing things. Corporate culture has its own merits and de merits that I don’t want to comment on. Laikin ager maza na aaya to….”

If I am required for my country, I have always been there. But I have my own ideas and way of doing things.

It is pertinent to mention that Ali Zafar has composed energetic anthems for the Green Shirts, along with the star-studded Pakistan Super League (PSL) and its franchises in the past.

