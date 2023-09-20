Huge blow for South Africa ahead of World Cup

South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India next month due to a back injury.

A foreign news agency reported that Anrich Nortje, who was part of South Africa’s 15-member squad, walked off the field after bowling five overs in the second ODI against Australia. He didn’t bowl in the match, but returned to bat and scored 10 runs off 13 balls in the second innings.

The Proteas had rested him for the rest of the series as they didn’t want to risk him ahead of the world championships next month.

South Africa squad:

Temba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi and Rassie van der Dussen.

Anrich Nortje is an experienced campaigner and has been part of South Africa squads to tour India in the past.

The right-arm pacer has play 22 ODI for the Proteas, and taken 36 wickets at an average of 27.27 and economy of 5.85.