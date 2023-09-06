Australia pick injured Cummins, Smith, Maxwell, Starc in Cricket World Cup squad

Australia on Wednesday named the injured quartet of Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc in a provisional 15-man squad for next month’s 50-over Cricket World Cup in India.

They face a race to be fit with Australia playing their opening game against the hosts in Chennai on October 8.

Australia’s final 15-player squad is due to be confirmed to the ICC by September 28.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (capt), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner and Adam Zampa.

Australia’s chief selector George Bailey said the quartet were recovering well and could take part three ODI warm-up matches later this month against India.

“All are well placed to come back online in the coming weeks and potentially for selection in the upcoming series against India,” George Bailey added.

Pat Cummins is recovering from a fractured hand while Steve Smith (wrist injury), Glenn Maxwell (ankle) and Mitchell Starc (groin) are also sidelined for the current ODI series in South Africa.

