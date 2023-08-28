Cricket World Cup: Jacques Kallis predicts highest run scorer

South Africa legend Jacques Kallis predicted that England captain Jos Buttler will be the leading run scorer in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Jacques Kallis – who represented South Africa in the 1996, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2011 world championships – predicted Jos Buttler standing out with the bat in this year’s World Cup while speaking with the International Cricket Council.

The former all-rounder believes that Indian conditions would suit him.

“I think Jos Buttler will be the leading run-scorer,” Jacques Kallis said. “An outside call, but I fancy him in those conditions. Along with England having a good World Cup, I think, um, he’s going to be the one guy that stands up.”

England captain has an impressive ODI record with 4,647 runs from 165 matches with 11 centuries and 24 half-centuries to his name.

In the 2019 World Cup final, he was the one who ran out New Zealand’s Martin Guptill in the Super Over and took England to its first 50-overs championship win.

He scored 312 runs from 11 games in the 2019 World Cup. He hit two half-centuries and a ton in the tournament.

