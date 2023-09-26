Babar Azam speaks up on Shadab Khan’s performance slump

Pakistan captain Babar Azam shared his views on vice-captain Shadab Khan, who has proved himself a valuable all-rounder on national and domestic duties, amid criticisms on his performances ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Shadab Khan has been struggling and giving lacklustre performances in recent matches. His performances in the Asia Cup 2023 received widespread criticism from experts and fans.

In the tournament, the all-rounder played five games and bagged six wickets at a dismal average of 40.83.

The selectors were suggested to drop him from the team for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. However, Babar Azam showed his support and retained him in the squad as vice-captain.

The prolific batter opened up on why his deputy is not able to take wickets and apply pressure on the opposition in the middle overs during a press conference ahead of the side’s departure to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Babar Azam said the player gets aware of the game the more they play and yearns to take part more in fixtures because they want to cash in their good form.

The Pakistan cricket team’s captain said a player is bound to make strategic and technical mistakes if things don’t go their way.

Babar Azam revealed that he talked to Shadab Khan regarding his recent performances. He added that a team should support a player on their bad days instead of abandoning them.

“I had a one-to-one chat and discussion with Shadab Khan about his performance, and I believe we have to back performers like him on their bad days,” the skipper said.

He added, “I agree we have not taken wickets in the middle but it is the same guys who used to do well. I believe in all of them.”

