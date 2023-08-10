Virender Sehwag predicts Pakistan’s fate in Cricket World Cup

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag picked Pakistan as one of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-finalists.

Virender Sehwag shared his insights on the tournament in an interview. He said that Pakistan, hosts India, Australia and defending champions England will qualify for the semi-final stage.

“If I have to pick four teams – Australia, England, India and Pakistan,” he said. “These are the semi-finalists. Australia and England will surely be there because the kind of cricket they are playing – they don’t play conventional shots, only unconventional – these 2 teams are pretty good at it.

“Also, England and Australia are the two away teams who can play better cricket in the sub-continent.”

It is pertinent to mention that Eoin Morgan, who led England to its maiden ICC Cricket World Cup win in 2019, had picked Pakistan as semi-finalist as well.

“When it comes to the business end of the tournament, I have no doubt England will be there, I have no doubt India will be there. And the other teams I would probably see potentially lifting the trophy are Australia and Pakistan, two very very strong teams, and two contenders when it comes to big competitions,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan will start its ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign on October 6 when they play the Netherlands in Hyderabad. The Green Shirts will play Sri Lanka at the same venue on October 10.

Pakistan will play arch-rivals and hosts India on October 14. The side clash with Australia in Bengaluru on October 20.

Pakistan take on Afghanistan in Chennai on October 23, before playing South Africa at the same venue on October 27. Green Shirts take on Bangladesh in Kolkata on October 31. They contest New Zealand in Bengaluru on November 4.

Their final round-robin match is against defending champions England in Kolkata on November 12.