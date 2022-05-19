Kainat Imtiaz’s ‘cricket themed’ wedding shoot goes viral

Pakistan women’s cricket team’s all-rounder Kainat Imtiaz who got married earlier this year has dropped first pictures from her themed wedding photoshoot.

The solo portraits shared by the cricketer on social media see her in wedding attire as she posed with a bat for the ‘cricket-themed’ wedding photoshoot. The unconventional idea got attention from social media users and soon the lovely clicks went viral all over the internet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kainat Waqar (@kainatimtiaz23)

“Cricket-themed photoshoot. Always wanted this,” Kainat noted in the caption of the four-picture gallery on the photo and video sharing application, which sees the bride in a bright red lehenga with intricate gold embellishments. She paired the beautiful outfit with gold jewels and glam makeup.

It is pertinent to mention that Kainat Imtiaz tied the knot in March. Sharing pictures from her Nikkah on the micro-blogging site, she introduced her followers to “Mr & Mrs Waqar Uddin.”

Many of her fellow sportswomen including Bisma Maroof, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz Bhatti, Muneeba Ali, and Marina Iqbal congratulated the cricketer on her wedding.

Kainat Imtiaz is one of the most followed Pakistani cricketers on social media and often treats her fans to pictures and videos of her training, performances, and teammates. She has represented the national side in 30 games (15 WODI and 15 WT20I).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kainat Waqar (@kainatimtiaz23)

The right-handed batter has 248 international runs and the right-arm medium-paced 15 wickets to her.

Comments