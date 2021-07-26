Cricketer Shadab Khan pledges fund to train Pakistani Olympic athletes

After weightlifter Talha Talib’s impressive performance in the 67kg men’s weightlifting contest at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, cricketer Shadab Khan has pledged a fund to train athletes for upcoming contests.

Talib fell short of clinching a maiden weightlifting Olympic medal on Sunday, coming in fifth – an impressive feat given that he competed without the help of a professional coach from his home country.

Just after the competition wrapped up, Shadab Khan took to Twitter saying, “Within the next year, I pledge to set up a fund for Pakistan’s Olympic’s athletes in preparation for the next Olympics.”

Within the next year, I pledge to set up a fund for Pakistan’s Olympic’s athletes in preparation for the next Olympics. Looking at people like Talha Talib, we all should play our part in supporting Pakistan’s heroes. Please join me for Pakistan. #SKOlympicsFund #PakistanZindabad — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) July 25, 2021

The 22-year-old national team player added that ‘heroes’ like 21-yar-old Talib should serve as an encouragement for people to support sports in Pakistan.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Weightlifter Talha Talib finishes fifth in 67 KG category

cricketer Shadab Khan also urged relevant authorities to take notice of athletes like Talib, saying, “Urge sponsors and sports administration to help athletes like Talha, they have the potential to bring home Olympic medals and make Pakistan proud if given the facilities and financial support.”

Pakistan is proud of Talha Talib. Urge sponsors and sports administration to help athletes like Talha, they have the potential to bring home Olympic medals and make Pakistan proud if given the facilities and financial support. #SupportAthletes #OlympicGames pic.twitter.com/Hp4TryjwPC — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) July 25, 2021

Gujranwala-born Talib finished fifth in the 67 kilograms (KG) weightlifting competition of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. He was just two points short of gaining a bronze medal for Pakistan after 29 years.