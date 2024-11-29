Cricketer suffers heartbreak while batting; moment caught on livestream

The life of an Indian cricketer was cut short in a tragedy after he suffered a heart stroke while batting in a local league game.

Imran Patel, 35, was batting in a game at the Garware Stadium and faced a few deliveries when he complained of having pain in his left arm and chest, Indian media outlets reported.

After consulting with the on-field umpires, Imran Patel decided to leave the field and began walking toward the dugout.

However, the Indian cricketer collapsed before departing the field in a shocking moment that was captured live as the match was being streamed.

The viral video of the game shows his teammates and the opposition team rushing to his aid after he collapsed.

The Indian cricketer was then rushed to a hospital, however, he was pronounced dead on arrival due to a heart stroke.

Imran Patel’s sudden death left his teammates and the opposition team in shock as he was widely known for his excellent health and strong body.

According to his teammate, the deceased was highly active throughout matches.

The deceased cricketer left behind his wife and three daughters, including his youngest, a four-month-old baby.

Imran Patel was a well-known individual in his community and owned a cricket team.

His sudden demise comes months after another Indian cricketer died of a heart stroke while playing a match.

In May this year, a 11-year-old boy died after being hit by a ball in the lower abdomen while playing cricket.

The victim Shambhu Kalidas Khandve was playing cricket with his friends in Pune city of India’s Maharashtra state when the fateful incident occurred.

The viral video of the shocking incident showed the deceased bowling during the game when a return strike from the batter directly hit him in his groin.