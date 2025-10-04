Cricketers are spoilt by contracts and brand deals: Rabya Kulsoom

Actor Rabya Kulsoom believes that Pakistani cricketers have been spoiled by big contracts and massive deals, resulting in their poor performance on the field.

In a new interview with a local publication, Rabya Kulsoom, who has previously urged the brands against hiring cricketers for their promotions and endorsements, following the national team’s poor performance in the Champions Trophy 2025, has once again reiterated her stance, as she discussed the negative impacts of these deals and contracts on the on-field performance of the players.

“My whole point was and is that an individual should first complete the job he is assigned,” she said, when asked about her comment, which sparked social media backlash.

“Cricketers are hired to play cricket, so they should do that first,” urged the ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ actor. “I believe that these huge contracts and deals have spoiled them, because they are sorted financially. They don’t focus on the job, which has made them a brand.”

For the unversed, Kulsoom irked the Green Shirts’ fans this March when she wrote in an Instagram story, “I would like to request all the brands to stop taking these cricketers as their brand faces and let them do what they are supposed to first, and that is playing cricket.”

“Actors ka kaam actors ko karne dain please lekin agar actors ka kaam cricketers se karana hai to phir actors ko team mai daaldain (Let actors do their work, but if the cricketers want to do actors’ work, then let them be in the cricket team,” she had added.