Cricketers, celebs send prayers to Inzamam-ul-Haq following angioplasty

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Inzamam-ul-Haq underwent an angioplasty following a heart attack scare this week in Lahore.

51-year-old Inzamam-ul-Haq was brought into a hospital after complaining of chest pains, and has since undergone a successful angioplasty and is now recovering, his agent shared.

As news of Inzi’s health started doing the rounds on Internet, many sports figures and celebs came out to extend prayers for his speedy recovery. Sports personalities from across the border, including Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, also wished him well.

Tendulkar took to his Twitter to wish Inzamam-ul-Haq a speedy recovery and wrote, “You’ve always been calm yet competitive, and a fighter on the field. I hope and pray that you’ll come out stronger from this situation as well. Get well soon.”

Wishing you a speedy recovery @Inzamam08. You've always been calm yet competitive, and a fighter on the field. I hope and pray that you'll come out stronger from this situation as well. Get well soon. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 28, 2021

Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle also turned to the microblogging app to send his prayers to Inzamam. “Wishing Inzamam-ul-Haq all the very best, that he recovers completely and remains part of our game for many many years.”

Wishing Inzamam-ul-Haq all the very best, that he recovers completely and remains part of our game for many many years. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 27, 2021

Wasim Akram too shared a heartfelt message for his former teammate, writing, “Dear Inzi… I was worried that someone with such a big heart was in such pain. Praying that you get better quickly so that your sweet heart can make everyone happy.”

Dear Inzi, you have a beautiful heart. Seems like it's caught the evil eye. I was worried that someone with such a big heart was in such pain. Praying that you get better quickly so that your sweet heart can make everyone happy. My dearest friend, take good care. Let's meet soon. — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) September 28, 2021

Former captain of the national team Sarfaraz Ahmed also prayed for his senior’s health. “Prayers for @Inzamam08 bhai for speedy recovery In shaa Allah he will be fine,” he tweeted.

Prayers for @Inzamam08 bhai for speedy recovery In shaa Allah he will be fine 🤲 — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) September 27, 2021

Shadab Khan, Babar Azam, Rohail Nazir, Hassan Ali, and Mohammad Rizwan, among others, also sent out best wishes and prayers to Inzamam on their respective accounts.

“You have always been a fighter @Inzamam08 bhai. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family,” tweeted Babar Azam, while Mohammad Rizwan said, “Prayers for the quick recovery of our legend and pride of Pakistan Syed Inzamam-ul-Haq. May Allah SWT give you complete shifa.”

My thoughts and prayers go out to @Inzamam08 bhai. Get well soon legend. You are Pakistan’s hero and we all are praying for you. — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) September 28, 2021

You have always been a fighter @Inzamam08 bhai. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. May Allah ta'ala grant you swift recovery and healthy life. Get well soon, legend! Ameen. — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) September 28, 2021

Lots of prayers for your speedy recovery @Inzamam08 Bhai. May Allah bless you with lots of strength and complete health 🏼🏼🏼

Get well soon inshaAllah ❤️ — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) September 28, 2021

Prayers for the quick recovery of our legend and pride of Pakistan Syed Inzamam ul Haq. May Allah SWT give you complete shifa. @Inzamam08 #InzamamUlHaq — Mohammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) September 28, 2021

Pakistan Woman’s Cricket Team all-rounder Nida Dar also tweeted, “Get Well Soon Legend Of Pakistan Inzamam-Ul-Haq…”