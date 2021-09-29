Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Cricketers, celebs send prayers to Inzamam-ul-Haq following angioplasty

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Inzamam-ul-Haq underwent an angioplasty following a heart attack scare this week in Lahore. 

51-year-old Inzamam-ul-Haq was brought into a hospital after complaining of chest pains,  and has since undergone a successful angioplasty and is now recovering, his agent shared.

As news of Inzi’s health started doing the rounds on Internet, many sports figures and celebs came out to extend prayers for his speedy recovery. Sports personalities from across the border, including Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, also wished him well.

Tendulkar took to his Twitter to wish Inzamam-ul-Haq a speedy recovery and wrote, “You’ve always been calm yet competitive, and a fighter on the field. I hope and pray that you’ll come out stronger from this situation as well. Get well soon.” 

Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle also turned to the microblogging app to send his prayers to Inzamam. “Wishing Inzamam-ul-Haq all the very best, that he recovers completely and remains part of our game for many many years.”

Wasim Akram too shared a heartfelt message for his former teammate, writing, “Dear Inzi… I was worried that someone with such a big heart was in such pain. Praying that you get better quickly so that your sweet heart can make everyone happy.”

Former captain of the national team Sarfaraz Ahmed also prayed for his senior’s health. “Prayers for  @Inzamam08 bhai for speedy recovery In shaa Allah he will be fine,” he tweeted.

Shadab Khan, Babar Azam, Rohail Nazir, Hassan Ali, and Mohammad Rizwan, among others, also sent out best wishes and prayers to Inzamam on their respective accounts.

You have always been a fighter @Inzamam08 bhai. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family,” tweeted Babar Azam, while Mohammad Rizwan said, “Prayers for the quick recovery of our legend and pride of Pakistan Syed Inzamam-ul-Haq. May Allah SWT give you complete shifa.”

 

Pakistan Woman’s Cricket Team all-rounder Nida Dar also tweeted, “Get Well Soon Legend Of Pakistan Inzamam-Ul-Haq…”

