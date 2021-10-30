Cricketers praise Asif Ali for heroics against Afghanistan

Asif Ali’s late blitz led Pakistan to a victory against Afghanistan, placing his team on the brink of a T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final place.

Ali hit a knock of 25 in just 7 balls to finish the game. He smashed four sixes of Karim Janat’s 19th over, ensuring the two points for the Men in Green with six balls to spare.

Shortly after the tight finish, cricketers from across the world took to their social media accounts to praise Asif heroics.

Here’s how they reacted:

Sensational Asif Ali 😲😳 — Carlos Brathwaite (@CRBrathwaite26) October 29, 2021

Remember the name @AasifAli2018 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) October 29, 2021

I had seen Asif Ali a few times before and thought he was a powerful batsman. But this level of hitting is insane. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 29, 2021

Asif Ali you beauty!!! — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 29, 2021

Asif Ali showed lot of confidence by refusing single on the last ball and finishing it in style by hitting those four big 6 in the next over .. clean and powerful hitter 👍 #AFGvPAK #T20WorldCup @StarSportsIndia — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 29, 2021

Dealt the heaviest of blows – couldn’t be happier for Asif Ali — Isa Guha (@isaguha) October 29, 2021

Asif Ali is the best finisher in the game congratulations 👏 Pakistan . What a performance. #ICCT20WorldCup2021 #AsifAli #PakvsAfghanistan — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) October 29, 2021

Asif Ali extremely impressive under pressure. Well played Pakistan 👏🏼 Heart goes out to Afghanistan though. Brilliantly fought till the end.

Seeing Afghanistan tonight, I wouldn’t call #IndvNZ a virtual knockout, this group is more open that you’d think. #AFGvPAK #T20WorldCup21 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 29, 2021

This #AsifAli has got some hitting ability. Well tried Afghanistan team. #PakvsAfg — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 29, 2021

