Cricketers praise Asif Ali for heroics against Afghanistan

Asif Ali’s late blitz led Pakistan to a victory against Afghanistan, placing his team on the brink of a T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final place.

Ali hit a knock of 25 in just 7 balls to finish the game. He smashed four sixes of Karim Janat’s 19th over, ensuring the two points for the Men in Green with six balls to spare.

 

Shortly after the tight finish, cricketers from across the world took to their social media accounts to praise Asif heroics.

Here’s how they reacted:

