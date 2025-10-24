Crime 101 trailer drops just after Louvre heist sparks online buzz

The trailer for “Crime 101” has been released at a particularly timely moment, coinciding with the recent heist at the Louvre that has generated significant attention on social media.

Featuring a star-studded cast including Chris Hemsworth, Halle Berry, Mark Ruffalo and Barry Keoghan, the trailer depicts a dramatic robbery set against the backdrop of sun-soaked Los Angeles.

According to the synopsis from Amazon MGM Studios, Hemsworth plays a character involved in “high-stakes heists unfolding along the iconic 101 freeway”.

The 3-minute trailer was unveiled just days after her brazen daytime theft at the Louvre, where millions of dollars’ worth of culturally significant jewels were stolen. The irony of the situation was not lost on internet users, who quickly took to the comments to draw parallels between the film and the real-life heist.

“A movie about robberies? They released this trailer at the perfect time lol”, one user commented, while another noted, “Interesting how this trailer dropped right after the robbery at the Louvre in France”.

One user humorously wondered, “It’s been a while since a good crime/heist movie. Does this end with Chris robbing the Louvre?” Another joked, “So Thor stole that jewellery from the Louvre.”

Was There a Heist at the Louvre?

Yes, the recent heist at the Louvre has resulted in the loss of some of France’s crown jewels, as the museum’s security cameras failed to detect the burglars in time.