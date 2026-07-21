'Crime and terrorism in Sindh see major decline'

Sindh has reported a sharp decline in major crimes and terrorism-related incidents during the first six months of 2026, according to officials.

The Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, presiding over a meeting, reviewed the overall law and order situation across the province.

Chief Minister of Sindh was informed that major crimes, terrorism-related incidents, and street crime had registered a significant decline during the first half of 2026 owing to intelligence-based policing, enhanced inter-agency coordination, targeted operations against criminals, and strengthened border security measures.

The crime statistics of Sindh were presented by officials in a meeting comparing January to June 2026 with the same period last year.

According to Sindh Police, murders fell by 17.3 percent, robbery-murders by 19.4 percent, robberies causing injury by 25.4 percent, dacoities and robberies by 18.9 percent, car snatching by 23.9 percent, motorcycle snatching by 31.1 percent, and motorcycle theft dropped by 22.1 percent.

Inspector General of Police Javed Alam Odho said mobile phone snatching was the only major category to register an increase, adding that authorities would intensify efforts to tackle the problem.

Additional IG Karachi Azad Khan told the CM that overall street crime in Karachi decreased by 11.77 per cent compared to the same period last year. Fatalities during robbery incidents declined by 38.3 per cent, injuries by 39.1 per cent, vehicle snatching by 24.3 per cent and motorcycle snatching by 27.8 per cent.

Police also reported carrying out 2,184 encounters during the first half of the year, up from 1,574 in the corresponding period of 2025.

Authorities said 1,087 criminal gangs had been dismantled, 187 suspects were killed in operations, and thousands of others were arrested.

Officials also said efforts against extortion networks in Karachi had resulted in an 81 percent detection rate in registered cases, with several gangs dismantled and four international red notices issued against suspects believed to be operating from abroad.

The meeting also reviewed counter-terrorism efforts. Police said terrorism-related incidents had declined by 75 percent compared with last year.

The Counter Terrorism Department conducted 777 intelligence-based operations, arresting 355 suspects allegedly linked to banned organizations, including Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Baloch insurgent groups and sectarian outfits.

Officials said explosives, improvised explosive devices, detonators and hand grenades were among the items recovered.

Officials also highlighted progress in operations in Sindh’s Katcha or riverine areas under Operation Nijat-e-Mehran.

According to Home Sindh Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, police conducted 141 encounters since January 2026, killing 275 suspected dacoits and criminals, arresting hundreds of suspects and recovering abductees and illegal weapons. Authorities said a total of 550 suspects had either been arrested or surrendered during the campaign.

Home Minister further told the Chief Minister that police conducted 7,027 raids against narcotics dealers during the reporting period, resulting in 7,468 cases and the arrest of 9,096 accused. Significant quantities of heroin, charas, ice and liquor were seized.

Special operations were also carried out against major narcotics suppliers, online drug sellers and dealers operating around educational institutions.

The Chief Minister of Sindh has directed police and intelligence agencies to further intensify intelligence-based operations, enhance surveillance through modern technology, strengthen monitoring at inter-provincial borders and take effective action against mobile phone snatching and street crime hotspots.

Murad Shah further directed officials to ensure foolproof security for Chinese nationals, foreign missions, sensitive installations and religious gatherings, adding that all agencies must continue working in close coordination to preserve peace and stability throughout Sindh.