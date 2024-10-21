‘Crime Patrol’ actress kidnaps a minor boy

Indian actress Shabreen, who starred in the popular series “Crime Patrol,” was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a minor boy in Maharashtra.

According to Indian media outlets, Shabreen kidnapped the three-and-a-half-year-old boy, the nephew of her lover Brijesh Singh.

Maharashtra police said that the Indian actress took the action after Singh’s family opposed their marriage owing to differences in their communities.

According to police officials, the ‘Crime Patrol’ actress kidnapped the boy identified as Prince from his school after telling school management that she was taking him for a medical emergency.

The three-and-a-half-year-old boy went with Shabreen as he knew her.

“Shabreen was so infatuated with Brijesh that she lost awareness of her actions, despite her roles in crime serials like ‘Crime Patrol’ and films based on real events,” a police official said.

The family of the boy contacted the school when Prince did not return home by afternoon. They were told that the schoolboy left with a woman who claimed of taking him for a medical checkup.

The family then filed a complaint at the local police station and a search and rescue operation was initiated to locate the whereabouts of the boy.

CCTV footage of the school and surrounding areas showed Shabreen taking the boy in an auto-rickshaw, accompanied by another woman.

Maharashtra police then traced the ‘Crime Patrol’ actress’s mobile phone location and arrested her in Bandra.

During interrogation, the suspect revealed that she kept Prince in a flat in Naigaon as police arrived at the site and rescued the boy.

Meanwhile, local police officials are also investigating if Brijesh Singh was involved in the kidnapping while a search is underway for Shabreen’s accomplice in the kidnap bid.