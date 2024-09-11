Malaika Arora’s father Anil Arora dies by suicide

Anil Arora, father of Bollywood actors Malaika and Amrita Arora, dies by suicide, after jumping off the building.

As per the reports from Indian media, Malaika Arora’s father Anil has passed away. While it is not confirmed, he has reportedly committed suicide, by jumping off the terrace of a building.

“Father of actress-model Malaika Arora died by suicide by jumping off a terrace. Police team is present at the spot: Mumbai Police,” reported an Indian news agency.

Malaika’s ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan, was seen arriving at her house after the shocking news broke on Wednesday morning.

Anil is survived by by his two daughters, Malaika and Amrita Arora, and his ex-wife Joyce Polycarp. The two divorced when the ‘Housefull’ actor was 11 years old, and Joyce moved to Chembur with his two daughters.

Joyce Polycarp is a Malayali Christian, whereas, Anil Arora, was a Punjabi Hindu from the Indian border town of Fazilka, who worked in the Indian Merchant Navy.

It is to be noted here that Malaika was married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, since 1998, until they announced separation in 2016, citing compatibility issues. They share a son, Arhaan Khan, 21.

On the other hand, Amrita has been married to businessman Shakeel Ladak since 2009 and shares two sons with him.