‘I had to, for my…’: Malaika Arora opens up on Arbaaz Khan divorce

Bollywood actor-dancer Malaika Arora opened up about getting married to her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan at a young age, and their divorce after 19 years of relationship.

In the Women’s Day special round table chat with an Indian media outlet, Malaika Arora candidly confessed, “I don’t know what got into my head, I said by 22-23 I want to get married. No one forced me but it was what I needed to do right now because it was the best option I had at that moment.”

Speaking about parting ways with Khan after nearly two decades of marriage, Arora furthered, “When I decided to get divorced, I don’t think there were too many women in the industry getting divorced and moving on. I felt, for me, my personal growth, my choice, I had to feel okay within if I had to make my kid happy and make my kid flourish in his space. So, that’s what I did.”

“I had to feel settled and happy inside, to make anyone around me happy. It starts with me,” she concluded.

Pertinent to note here Arora tied the knot with actor-director Arbaaz Khan in 1998, at the age of 25. They announced separation in 2016, citing compatibility issues, while the divorce for the ex-couple was finalized the following year. They share a son, Arhaan Khan, 21.

Arbaaz Khan got married for the second time, to celebrity makeup artist Sshura Khan, in an intimate nikkah ceremony last year.

Meanwhile, Arora has been in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor for over six years at this point.

